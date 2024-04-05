Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Lifted by Analyst

Get AES alerts:

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

