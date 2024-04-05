Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

