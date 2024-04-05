Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AES)

Get AES alerts:

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

AES stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.