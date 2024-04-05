Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

