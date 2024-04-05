Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,148 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.