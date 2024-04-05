Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7 %

HQY opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

