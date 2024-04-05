Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE J opened at $149.14 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

View Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.