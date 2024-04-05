Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.