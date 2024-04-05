Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.71. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 417,267 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

