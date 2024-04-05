Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

