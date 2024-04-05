Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.