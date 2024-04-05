Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $60.82 Average PT from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of RRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.