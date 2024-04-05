Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.62

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.62 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.55). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 124.75 ($1.57), with a volume of 11,840 shares.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6,237.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redcentric Company Profile

In other Redcentric news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,000 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £2,640 ($3,314.08). Insiders bought 625,630 shares of company stock worth $78,871,380 in the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.