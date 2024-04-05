Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $53,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

