Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$110.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

