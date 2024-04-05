ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

