Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

