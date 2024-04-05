Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Lessened by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Roku by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 241,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Roku by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.24 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

