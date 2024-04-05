Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.56

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.56 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 328.80 ($4.13). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 325.20 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,004,440 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
