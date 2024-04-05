R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.28 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 5.87 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,262,262 shares traded.

R&Q Insurance Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.