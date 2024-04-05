SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.33

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €147.33 ($158.42) and traded as high as €179.52 ($193.03). SAP shares last traded at €178.22 ($191.63), with a volume of 1,501,774 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €147.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

