SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $430,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

