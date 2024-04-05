Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,840,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $185.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.