Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

