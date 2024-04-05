Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

