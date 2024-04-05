Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

