Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 246,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 137,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STX opened at $90.76 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.