Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

