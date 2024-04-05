Security Financial Services INC. Sells 37 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 484,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microsoft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
