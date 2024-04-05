Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Sernova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVA opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

