Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Sernova in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sernova Stock Down 1.9 %

SVA opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

