ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $762.96.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $757.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $770.28 and a 200-day moving average of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

