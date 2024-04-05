SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 153,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $367.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

