SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 43,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $563.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

