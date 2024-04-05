Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.12

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.12 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55.60 ($0.70). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 101,388 shares traded.
Severfield Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £172.10 million, a P/E ratio of 794.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.12.
Severfield Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.
Severfield Company Profile
Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.
