SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,833 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DNOW by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

