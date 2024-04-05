SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,833 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DNOW by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
DNOW Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE DNOW opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW
DNOW Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNOW
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.