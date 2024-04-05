SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 30,813 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,620. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

