Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

