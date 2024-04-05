SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 77,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

