Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $152.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.5 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

