Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $95.07

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.07, but opened at $100.46. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 287,706 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

