Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $8.38. Sims shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,152 shares changing hands.

Sims Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Sims Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.