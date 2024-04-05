Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $8.38. Sims shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,152 shares changing hands.
Sims Stock Up 5.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.