Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.50.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Company Profile
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
