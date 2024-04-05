Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

