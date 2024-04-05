Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.20

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.20 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.51). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.50), with a volume of 4,094,226 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 172.50 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,408.29). 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
