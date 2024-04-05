Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 21.1 %
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
