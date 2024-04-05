State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

