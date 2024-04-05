State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.53.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

