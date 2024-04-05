State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

