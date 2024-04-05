State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,750 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of PARA opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
